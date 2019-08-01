WWE to end Wild Card Rule on Raw and Smackdown Live soon

First of all, the Wild Card Rule was implemented, just one week after the Superstar Shakeup which made Raw and Smackdown acquire superstars to establish their separate rosters. This made a complete joke out of the situation as the distinction was demolished within just seven days. Plus, the rule stated only 4 superstars can make cross-brand appearances. But in reality, there were no such limitations as we witnessed a two-way flow of superstars from Raw to Smackdown and vice-versa on a random basis.

Despite the negative feedback, the Wild Card Rule is still intact in WWE's top Shows. But Brad Shepard brought some good news about it. He says it will come to an end, very soon as his insiders have told him this rule is pure 'bulls**t' and indicated that officials will soon close it down.

Reports on when we can expect to see the Wild Card Rule go away from both WWE Raw and Smackdown is also out now. Tom Colohue revealed that this Wild Crad Rule will cease to exist once Summerslam is over. And the removal will happen quietly without any drama. Here is more from the source as reported by ringsidenews.com,

“They’re quietly wrapping up the wild card rule. No big announcement or anything. There’s a lot of people who want it to end. Companies, sponsors, management, and talent. You don’t get another Lynch and Rousey moment without that Survivor Series format.”

It's necessary to end the Wild Card Rule if WWE wants to retain the current format of Survivor Series PPV where Raw goes head to head against Smackdown Live, once in a year. WWE may lose this opportunity to set up several dream matches in the November PPV. Plus, there is also another big reason the existing rule must come to an end.

FOX Sports will host Smackdown Live starting from October 4th, 2019 to make the show mainstream audience. They want a separate roster that will not have any connection with Monday Night Raw brand. Even the sponsors and the fans have put pressure to make WWE remove the Wild Card Rule. So, we hope WWE will respond to it and do the needful to separate the two prime brands.