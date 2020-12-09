WWE to use Charlotte Flair and Andrade as on-screen pair?

Vince McMahon, apparently, has a vendetta of his own on how she, one day could end up breaking her father Ric Flair's all-time great record of having sixteen world title reigns.

Previously, it was reported by various outlets that WWE had plans to put the genetically superior athlete right back into the title picture once she comes back from the current hiatus. That could automatically draw the ire of the fans, once again. So for a change, WWE may be planning something different for her. She would be a villain but in a different way.

Charlotte Flair may be paired up with her fiancee Andrade in WWE storylines soon as it has recently been reported by WrestleVotes that a backstage pitch has been made where the WWE officials wished to see them as a couple on-screen when they come back to TV. The report also hinted at how the pair could work if and when they unite.

The angle would see Charlotte Flair using her star power to elevate Andrade's status in a way so that he can get into the main event scene. It’s needless to mention that both of them are likely to be bonafide heels in this kind of circumstance.

Flair would also be working as the voice of her boyfriend who has communication problems in the English language. It was further noted that the pairing idea 'has been discussed, but not decided on at this point.'

Andrade is out of action in WWE after wrestling Angel Garza in mid-October that ended in a losing effort. Wrestling Inc previously informed that he underwent a minor elective procedure shortly after the 2020 WWE Draft.

This is the reason he was not in the Draft pool as he was scheduled to be out of action for about a month. The source also mentioned how WWE wanted to push him when he would show up, next.

For almost the entire part of his WWE tenure, Andrade was paired up with former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, acting as his manager. But the 2020 Draft put an end to that partnership as the latter was drafted to SmackDown. Later, Vega has been released from the WWE contract.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair was retained by the RAW brand in the 2020 WWE Draft despise the fact she's having time-off. Back in June, reports were out that she needed to get done a cosmetic procedure for ruptured breast implants. The surgery was performed back in July. But there is no firm word on when she could return.

Currently, the belief is that she can resurface in time for WrestleMania 37 season or even by the end of this year. In one of her latest Instagram photos, she stated how she's going to have a strong end to 2020 which fuelled up the speculations it's only a matter of time that The Queen would soon be on Raw to reclaim her throne.