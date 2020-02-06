WWE unsure on how to end Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WrestleMania match

This, in turn, set up the comeback of the Flair-can successor on last night’s NXT episode that left the wrestling fans drooling over it.

As the storyline between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley has already begun, it’s evident that the match will eventually happen despite Flair not confirming it on the latest episode of NXT.

Perhaps, the official announcement is due for the NXT women’s title match (Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair) set for the Portland TakeOver show that takes place on February 16th. Meanwhile, the concerns among the WWE officials are over the outcome of the match.

As always, the two top decision-makers in WWE, Vince McMahon and Triple H can’t be on the same page regarding the final outcome of the feud. Whereas the latter name, the father of NXT brand is rooting for the reigning champ, The Boss is looking forward to backing up the 10-time women’s champion who was born to shatter records in WWE.

According to the reports of Slice Wrestling, Triple H wants to give the biggest win of Rhea Ripley’s career at WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair. It will help to protect her strong status intact as well as continue the NXT Women's Title reign even after the 'show of shows’ is over the Game sees this booking necessary since Rhea is being helmed as the future of Women’s Wrestling in WWE.

Vince McMahon, on the other hand, is yet to put his stamp on NXT being a part of the mainstay scene. Hence, he wants Charlotte Flair to win the match as well as the NXT Women’s Title for the second time in her career to achieve another accolade. (No woman on the main roster has captured the NXT title on two occasions) Here’s more from a carried report by wwfoldschool.com,

"He is keen on making Charlotte break Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Title wins and wants Charlotte to beat Ripley to capture yet another Women’s Title (they don’t count NXT Titles as World Titles yet, but it looks like that’s going to change soon).

Also, Vince is open to sending Charlotte to NXT full-time if she captures the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36."

Vince being the money-maker always keep in mind the lucrative TV deals that he possesses. There’s a TV war ongoing between NXT and AEW’s Dynamite show on TNT Network. So the billionaire wants to use Flair as the rating-booster on Wednesday nights, moving forward. Overall, this is going to be an interesting situation as we move along the Road to WrestleMania 36.