WWE Wrestlemania 38: Potential championship match revealed featuring Becky Lynch

The event is currently slated for April 2 and 2 from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The biggest stars from the WWE roster will compete in this upcoming event including the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch has been on top of the WWE mountain ever since the shocking return at Summerslam 2021, last year. Over the past few weeks, the top superstar has been involved in a feud with Liv Morgan.

The program also elevated the status of the challenger on the roster. Being a huge babyface figure, many fans believe that Morgan’s much-anticipated crowning moment could happen at Wrestlemania 38 but that’s not the case.

According to the reports from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Becky Lynch is likely to square off in a rematch against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. This is the reason that Lynch vs. Morgan may just get dragged for some more weeks.

“They booked it not to kill [Liv Morgan] off and to go again, because I think, I mean I don’t know this, but I think the Mania match is probably Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch," Meltzer said.

"So, they need something to take time, because they don’t wanna do that match before Mania if that is your big Mania match. So, you have to keep this thing going for as long as you can.”

Becky Lynch is currently set to defend her title at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, later this month.

Next week’s RAW will feature Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop in a Triple Threat with the winner becoming the new number-one contender to Lynch for a title match at The Rumble.

Going by the source, Morgan is likely to receive yet another title match against Big Time Becks at Royal Rumble. It should be noted that the challenger has just lost a title match to the champion at last Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view via clean pin-fall.

As for Belair, she should possibly be reserved for yet another top title match at Wrestlemania on two consecutive occasions. Becky previously squashed The EST of WWE in 26 seconds to win the Smackdown Women’s Title during her Summerslam return.

Belair did try to get back the blue brand title and even win the Raw Women’s Title following the Draft but remained unsuccessful. Perhaps, a sweet redemption moment could be in-store for her at the Biggest Event of the Year.