WWE: Wrestlemania set designed as a roller-coaster ride

By Staff

Bengaluru, March 30: The biggest event of the year in all of the sports entertainment will be hosted on April 2nd at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The set construction started several days ago, as reported earlier and perhaps reached its final stage.

Now, the biggest curiosity among the fans is how the stage would look like. Every year WWE creates a unique design for the whole stage keeping something similar to that year's theme.

Wrestlemania 33 poster (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
Wrestlemania 33 poster (Image courtesy: wwe.com)

This year, the tagline and all the media activities around Wrestlemania were promoted as the 'Ultimate Thrill-ride of the year'.

So, it was expected that the set might turn out to be a roller-coaster. A twitter user has confirmed in by posting several pictures and videos of the ongoing construction of the set.

The user named Lex TheWrestleScoop continued to give us updates by taking a tour outside the stadium.

You can see in these shots and footages, that WWE might not let the “The Ultimate-Thrill Ride" as just a slogan.

The set will be a clear reflection of it, as well. The stage is said to be freaking huge from the very beginning of its construction.

The wrestling fan is supposed to be a native of Orlando, Florida who has been scouting the location of Wrestlemania 33 and trying to give pictures from every possible angle.

The revelation of the stage has not done by WWE, till date. They want to keep it under the wraps for now.

The company tried to cover up as much as they could to avoid media leaks and other scoops available on the internet.

However, as per the initial looks, it is certain that the theme will be some sort of a roller coaster ride or an Amusement Park.

We expect WWE will officially release pictures and videos once the set is finalised like they did, last year.

OneIndia News

Story first published: Thursday, March 30, 2017, 13:00 [IST]
