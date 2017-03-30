WWE: Wrestlemania set designed as a roller-coaster ride

Now, the biggest curiosity among the fans is how the stage would look like. Every year WWE creates a unique design for the whole stage keeping something similar to that year's theme.

This year, the tagline and all the media activities around Wrestlemania were promoted as the 'Ultimate Thrill-ride of the year'.

So, it was expected that the set might turn out to be a roller-coaster. A twitter user has confirmed in by posting several pictures and videos of the ongoing construction of the set.

The user named Lex TheWrestleScoop continued to give us updates by taking a tour outside the stadium.

I can't wait to see the finished product next Sunday. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/f9HFrR8uDS — Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 26, 2017

You can see in these shots and footages, that WWE might not let the “The Ultimate-Thrill Ride" as just a slogan.

The set will be a clear reflection of it, as well. The stage is said to be freaking huge from the very beginning of its construction.

For those who didn't believe my report of the WrestleMania stage being a roller coaster. This is 1 of the workers at The stadium. pic.twitter.com/pE6RycmG8N — Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 26, 2017

Latest WrestleMania 33 Stage Construction Images and Videos – WWE Building A RollerCoaster https://t.co/m5K1VfiBJl — PWMania.com (@PWMania) March 26, 2017

The wrestling fan is supposed to be a native of Orlando, Florida who has been scouting the location of Wrestlemania 33 and trying to give pictures from every possible angle.

The revelation of the stage has not done by WWE, till date. They want to keep it under the wraps for now.

I got so many goosebumps today while watching the #WrestleMania stage being constructed. Just ONE more week! pic.twitter.com/0Z21vpeIbm — Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017

The company tried to cover up as much as they could to avoid media leaks and other scoops available on the internet.

However, as per the initial looks, it is certain that the theme will be some sort of a roller coaster ride or an Amusement Park.

We expect WWE will officially release pictures and videos once the set is finalised like they did, last year.

OneIndia News