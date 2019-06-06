You can do it - WWE Champion Kofi Kingston backs Kohli's men in World Cup

India began their campaign with an impressive win over South Africa as Rohit Sharma starred with the bat and Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers.

With World Cup fever picking up pace, WWE superstar and champion Kofi Kingston wished Virat Kholi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the rest of Team India all the best for the ongoing World cup via a video posted by the WWE India twitter handle.

Staying true to his Tag Team - The New Day's belief in positivity, he wished the 'men in blue' the utmost luck telling them to 'Do it Do it Do it'.

WWE superstar Tag team trio, The New Day were in India just 3 months ago for the first ever WWE Tryouts in India and were absolutely smitten by Indian hospitality, culture and of course the country's love for cricket and dance!

Before WWE superstar Kofi, it was football stars who showed their support for India with Brazil and Chelsea star David Luiz, being the first to wish Kohli and co luck at the showpiece.

A week later, Germany and Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller also joined in to wish the Indian captain and his team by sporting an India jersey via his social media account.

Kofi Kingston is all set to defend his WWE title at Super ShowDown against Dolph Ziggler on Friday (June 7), while Team India are next in action against defending champions Australia on Sunday (June 9).