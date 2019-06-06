English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

You can do it - WWE Champion Kofi Kingston backs Kohli's men in World Cup

By
WWE Champion Kofi Kingston wishes team India via Twitter (image courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE Champion Kofi Kingston wishes team India via Twitter (image courtesy: WWE.com)

Bengaluru, June 6: The sporting world seems to have pledged their support for Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team as the stars have been seen backing them in the ICC World Cup 2019 via social media.

India began their campaign with an impressive win over South Africa as Rohit Sharma starred with the bat and Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers.

With World Cup fever picking up pace, WWE superstar and champion Kofi Kingston wished Virat Kholi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the rest of Team India all the best for the ongoing World cup via a video posted by the WWE India twitter handle.

Staying true to his Tag Team - The New Day's belief in positivity, he wished the 'men in blue' the utmost luck telling them to 'Do it Do it Do it'.

WWE superstar Tag team trio, The New Day were in India just 3 months ago for the first ever WWE Tryouts in India and were absolutely smitten by Indian hospitality, culture and of course the country's love for cricket and dance!

Before WWE superstar Kofi, it was football stars who showed their support for India with Brazil and Chelsea star David Luiz, being the first to wish Kohli and co luck at the showpiece.

A week later, Germany and Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller also joined in to wish the Indian captain and his team by sporting an India jersey via his social media account.

Kofi Kingston is all set to defend his WWE title at Super ShowDown against Dolph Ziggler on Friday (June 7), while Team India are next in action against defending champions Australia on Sunday (June 9).

More WWE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 10 - June 6 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 14:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue