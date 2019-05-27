Cricket

David Luiz wishes team India and Kohli luck ahead of the World Cup

By Pti
Chelsea defender David Luiz
London, May 27: Former Brazil captain and Chelsea defender David Luiz on Monday (May 27) wished team India and skipper Virat Kohli luck ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Special Page | Full Schedule

In a video message shared on the social micro-blogging website Twitter, Luiz is seen referring to Kohli as 'bro' and said that he will be supporting the Indian team in the World Cup.

"Hello, Virat Kohli! Good luck for the World Cup bro and God bless you and your team. I am going to be supporting you. See you soon!" Luiz was seen saying in a video message.

India head to the World Cup as one of the tournament favourites. They have a formidable squad but the 'Men in Blue' received a rude wake-up call after suffering a six-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the warm-up clash.

The 32-year-old centre back Luiz, who will feature in the Europa League final against Arsenal this week, also wished luck to Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim.

"Imad Wasim good luck for the cricket World Cup. I know you are so so good so I hope you win and enjoy a lot, See you soon," Luiz said.

Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 14:14 [IST]
