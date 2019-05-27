David Luiz wishes team India and Kohli luck ahead of the World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Special Page | Full Schedule

In a video message shared on the social micro-blogging website Twitter, Luiz is seen referring to Kohli as 'bro' and said that he will be supporting the Indian team in the World Cup.

"Hello, Virat Kohli! Good luck for the World Cup bro and God bless you and your team. I am going to be supporting you. See you soon!" Luiz was seen saying in a video message.

As you all know I love both football & cricket. I asked @DavidLuiz_4 who he was backing for the @cricketworldcup & his reply was @BCCI & captain @imVkohli . He had a special message for the captain. 🇮🇳 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2kKqwSnrtX — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2019

India head to the World Cup as one of the tournament favourites. They have a formidable squad but the 'Men in Blue' received a rude wake-up call after suffering a six-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the warm-up clash.

The 32-year-old centre back Luiz, who will feature in the Europa League final against Arsenal this week, also wished luck to Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim.

"Imad Wasim good luck for the cricket World Cup. I know you are so so good so I hope you win and enjoy a lot, See you soon," Luiz said.

Being a @TheRealPCB supporter I also requested my friend @DavidLuiz_4 to give a good luck message to my mate Pakistani all rounder @simadwasim for the @cricketworldcup this summer. 🇵🇰 #ImadWasim pic.twitter.com/o5M7lI87G7 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2019