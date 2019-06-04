Germany star Thomas Mueller backs Indian cricket team in World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Emerging as an unexpected fan of the India cricket team, Mueller, a Bayern Munich product, declared his fondness for the two-time ODI world champions.

Alongside a picture of him wearing an Indian cricket team jersey and holding a bat in one hand, Mueller tweeted: "I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches."

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. Hes a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019

Stating that Virat Kohli had often supported the German national football team in the past, Mueller said he now wants to return the favour by backing the Indian team.

"Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He's a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia," the 29-year-old, who was a part of the 2014 World Cup-winning Germany team, wrote on his twitter page.

Mueller became the second footballer to show his support for Kolhi's men after Chelsea and Brazil star David Luiz shared a video to back team India at the World Cup. Meanwhile, England striker Harry Kane also expressed his excitement at meeting the Indian captain a few days ago via Twitter.

After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019

India will open its World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday (June 5).