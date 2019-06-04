Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Germany star Thomas Mueller backs Indian cricket team in World Cup

By
Thomas Mueller sports an Indian jersey (Image Courtesy: Twitter @esmuellert_)
Thomas Mueller sports an Indian jersey (Image Courtesy: Twitter @esmuellert_)

Berlin, June 4: Many football stars have extended their support to team India, now Germany and Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller also took to social media on Monday (June 3) to show his support for Virat Kohli and co at the ICC World Cup 2019.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Emerging as an unexpected fan of the India cricket team, Mueller, a Bayern Munich product, declared his fondness for the two-time ODI world champions.

Alongside a picture of him wearing an Indian cricket team jersey and holding a bat in one hand, Mueller tweeted: "I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches."

Stating that Virat Kohli had often supported the German national football team in the past, Mueller said he now wants to return the favour by backing the Indian team.

"Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He's a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia," the 29-year-old, who was a part of the 2014 World Cup-winning Germany team, wrote on his twitter page.

Mueller became the second footballer to show his support for Kolhi's men after Chelsea and Brazil star David Luiz shared a video to back team India at the World Cup. Meanwhile, England striker Harry Kane also expressed his excitement at meeting the Indian captain a few days ago via Twitter.

India will open its World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday (June 5).

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 7 - June 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue