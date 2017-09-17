Aneesh, Basant qualify for final of BWF World Senior

Kochi, September 17: India's K A Aneesh's pursuit for gold medal in the BWF World Senior Badminton Championships continued as he pulled off a stunning victory over his compatriot Joy Antony here on Saturday (September 16).

Aneesh outwitted the second seeded Indian 21-16, 21-15 in just 35 minutes to march into the finals on the +40 men's singles competition. He will now take on Hosemari Fujimoto of Japan who beat India's C M Shashidhar 21-9, 21-14 in the semifinals.

In the +55 men's singles category, Basant Kumar Soni pulled off a stunning victory over tournament favourite and second seeded Loke Poh Wong of Australia. He beat the Australian 21-16, 21-16 in 23 minutes to set up a summit clash with Pornroj Banditpisut of Thailand.

It will be an all-India finals in the +35 men's doubles event with V Diju and J B S Vidhyadhar taking on the pair of Rupesh Kumar and Sanave Thomas.

The team of Diju and Vidhyadhar took just 31 minutes to rout the Thailand pair of Naruenart Chuaymak and Thitipong Lapoe 21-15, 21-9, while Sanave and Rupesh beat the Japanese pair of Hosemari Fujimoto and Matsumoto Masayuki 21-12, 21-9 in 24 minutes to move into the finals.

In the +45 men's doubles event, Srikant Bakshi and Navdeep Singh qualified for the finals with a 21-15, 21-19 victory over the Swedish pair of Stefan Edvardsson and Ulf Svensson.

They will face the second seeded Thai pair of Chatchai Boonmee and Wittaya Panomchai who beat their compatriots Teerachai Jaruwat and Yodchay Laotheodpong 21-10, 21-18.

In the +60 men's singles event, top seeded Dan Travers of Scotland beat Wan Seong Chan of Malaysia 21-11, 22-24, 21-10 to make it to the finals. He will be up against Arnold Dendeng of Sri Lanka who beat Then Lin Ong of Malaysia 21-14, 21-13.

However, it was curtains for Nikhil Kanetkar who had to unfortunately bow out of the tournament as he retired hurt mid-way into the first game against Naruenart Chuaymak of Thailand to be content with a bronze medal.