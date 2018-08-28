English

Asian Games 2018: Badminton Final: Sindhu settles for silver

PV Sindhu faces Tai Tzu Ying in the gold medal match
Bengaluru, August 28: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu remained in the hunt for a historic Asian Games gold medal after a tense win. World number three Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. The energy-sapping 65-minute match featured a 50-shot rally in the decider, which Sindhu won. But in the final, she lost 13-21, 16-21 to Tai.

Here's MyKhel Live Blog of the historic match between Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying of Tai Pei. And don't forget to mail us your thoughts on mykhel@one.in

12:54 pm

21-13, 21-16 - a totally lopsided win for Tai in the gold medal match. Sindhu was not in the race even for once.

12:50 pm

Looks like another Silver for Sindhu - unless a massive turnaround

12:47 pm

Tai has a 4 point lead at the moment and Sindhu needs some serious lift

12:39 pm

What is working for Tai is that there is no pattern in her play and she has at least three shots to earn one point.

12:34 pm

Tai won the first game 21-13. As simple as that

12:31 pm

Unbelievable to see the narrow angles Tai chooses to collect her points. At this moment she's up 17-10 and toying with Sindhu

12:24 pm

Minimum movement, maximum deception -it's pleasure to watch Tai. Time for Sindhu to step up

12:20 pm

Tai goes into early lead at 3-0 but a lot of time in this match

12:16 pm

It's Match Time as both the players are warming up

12:04 pm

As we wait for the final - Watch how Sindhu beat Yamaguchi in semis

12:00 pm

Sindhu has this to say about her match against Tai: “I never thought negative for a moment. I was always thinking about improving with each match. It is a big competition and there are no easy matches."

11:10 am

India has just two individual medals at Asian Games - Syed Modi won a bronze in 1982 Games in New Delhi and Saina got one in the ongoing games at Jakarta

11:02 am

Sindhu is the first Indian to reach the final of an Olympics — a feat she achieved in the 2016 Rio Olympics — and the first player from the country to reach two World Championship finals. But despite that a big achievement had eluded her. Can she turn it around at Jakarta?

10:56 am

Overall, Tai Tzu Ying has a 9-3 record against Sindhu. But coach Gopichand was confident. "Sindhu is one of the peoples with power and speed who can pull this off."

10:52 am

Sindhu will face Tai in less than an hour from now. It will be a cracker of a contest.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
