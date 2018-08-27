Asian Games 2018: Badminton: Sindhu enters final, Saina settles for bronze

Jakarta, August 26: Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal experienced contrasting forunes in the women's singles badminton competition in the Asian Games 2018.
While Saina Nehwal lost her semifinal match agianst world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. But Sindhu kept India's gold hopes alive with a fighting win over second seeded Akane Yamaguchi - 21-17, 15-21, 21-10. (FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW)
So, it will be PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles final. Should be a cracker. Until then see you and don't forget to read our reports and other stories related to two semifinals.
PV Sindhu beat Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 -- Sindhu seals the win with a super smash. She's in contention for gold.
Sindhu has a comfortable 16-10 lead
Sindhu is now controlling the rallies better as Yamaguchi looks a bit tired
31 rallies. And Sindhu wins to establish a commanding 10-5 lead in the decider
That off balance issue which haunted Yamaguchi has returned to haunt her in the third
Sindhu has been more aggressive and pressing in this game -- goes up 6-3
Tight game again and its' 3-3 in the third game
Yamaguchi won the second game 21-15 and its 1-1. Can Sindhu bounce back in the third and decisive game?
Yamaguchi all of a sudden has a four point lead. And Sindhu looks a bit behind the pace here
Yamaguchi has taken the lead here as she find a way to land her shots inside the line. Sindhu needs to step up
Yamaguchi has also struggled with her approach shots at net - often finding the net or going past the line. Quite a few free points for Sindhu and she is not complaining.
Yamaguchi is taking longer to comeback to position after each shot and Sindhu has exploited that delay to brilliant effect.
Sindhu has used her height and reach to good effect against Yamaguchi.
Sindhu won the first game 21-17
Yamaguchi has some really powerful shots but she also has the propensity to over rely on it
Sindhu leading 15-10 and running away wit the first game here.
Sindhu has a slender 10-8 lead but Yamaguchi is too hanging in there. Tight affair
Yamaguchi has taken on Sindh and went up 2-0 in no time. Lot of time left in this match of course.
Summary of Saina Nehwal match: Tai was much superior in using the angles in court and controlled the pace of rallies better. She made Saina work for every point forcing Indian to play fancy shots for points. Result: A no-fuss 21-17, 21-14 win for for Tai.
World No 1 Tai made short work of Saina Nehwal 21-17, 21-14. And India will have to wait for Sindhu now.
Gopichand is having a word with Saina- who looked a bit out of depth here. 11-10 in favour of Tai
6-6 it is in the second game and Tai has this occasional causal shots and she needs to weed that out
Tai has won the first game 21-17 over Saina and the Indian has a big task ahead
The way Tai uses angles of the court and controlling the pace have been outstanding Saina has some work to do
11-10 leads Tai - the World No 1. It has been a close battle till now
Tai has kept her lead alive with some smart badminton -