Australian Open 2022 Badminton: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast & live streaming info

The Australian Open, also known as Australian Super Series 300, has been held since 1975 and is the final tournament in the 2022 BWF World Tour before next month's World Tour finals.

The Australian Open 2022 will start with the first round and qualification matches on November 15 and November 16, followed by second round, quarterfinals and semifinal with the tournament wrapping up on Sunday (November 20) via the finals.

A total of 80 singles players and 104 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 12 singles players and 4 doubles pairs from India will be competing at the tournament.

Saina Nehwal, Tanya Hemanth, Malvika Bansod, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and Mithun Manjunath will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the Australian Open 2022.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun, Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker and Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda will be among the Indian doubles pairs in action this week.

The event will also see former world champions Loh Kean Yew and An Se-young alongside other top shuttlers like Lee Zii Jia, Nozomi Okuhara and Busanan Ongbamrungphan in action.

Here is all you need to know about Australian Open 2022 badminton from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information:

Australian Open 2022 Badminton Dates and Timings Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 and Wednesday, November 16, 2022 Second Round: Thursday, November 17, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, November 18, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, November 19, 2022 Finals: Sunday, November 20, 2022 Australian Open 2022 Indian Singles Draw Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results Qualification First Round ● Sankar Subramanian vs Christian Adinata ● Priyanshu Rajawat vs Liao Jhuo-fo ● Subhankar Dey vs Adam Dolman ● Raghu Mariswamy vs Ricky Cheng Main Draw First Round ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto ● Mithun Manjunath vs Loh Kean Yew ● Sameer Verma vs Nathan Tang Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Anwesh Gowda vs Louisa Ma Main Draw First Round ● Saina Nehwal vs Qualifier 2 ● Tanya Hemanth vs Goh Jin Wei ● Malvika Bansod vs Wen Chi Hsu ● Imad Farooqui Samiya vs Nozomi Okuhara Australian Open 2022 Indian Doubles Draw Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● Hariharan Amsakarunan / Ruban Kumar vs Ferry Kurniawan / Michael Soon How Lim Main Draw First Round ● Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun vs Lian Wei Keng / Wang Chang Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda vs Lee Chia Hsin / Teng Chun Hsun ● Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker vs Meilysa Trias Puspita Sari / Rachel Allessya Rose Australian Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming As it stands, there is no information on the telecast of the matches for the first two days, but fans may be able to stream the matches on BWF TV YouTube Channel or Badminton Australia, and also check the results of Indian stars on myKhel.com. Sports 18-1 hold the broadcast rights for BWF events in India and could telecast the matches live from the quarterfinals stage, and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.