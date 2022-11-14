Australian Open 2022 Badminton: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast & live streaming info

Australian Open 2022 Badminton Dates and Timings
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 and Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, November 18, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Finals: Sunday, November 20, 2022
Australian Open 2022 Indian Singles Draw
Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
First Round
● Sankar Subramanian vs Christian Adinata
● Priyanshu Rajawat vs Liao Jhuo-fo
● Subhankar Dey vs Adam Dolman
● Raghu Mariswamy vs Ricky Cheng
Main Draw
First Round
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto
● Mithun Manjunath vs Loh Kean Yew
● Sameer Verma vs Nathan Tang
Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Anwesh Gowda vs Louisa Ma
Main Draw
First Round
● Saina Nehwal vs Qualifier 2
● Tanya Hemanth vs Goh Jin Wei
● Malvika Bansod vs Wen Chi Hsu
● Imad Farooqui Samiya vs Nozomi Okuhara
Australian Open 2022 Indian Doubles Draw
Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Hariharan Amsakarunan / Ruban Kumar vs Ferry Kurniawan / Michael Soon How Lim
Main Draw
First Round
● Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun vs Lian Wei Keng / Wang Chang
Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda vs Lee Chia Hsin / Teng Chun Hsun
● Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker vs Meilysa Trias Puspita Sari / Rachel Allessya Rose
Australian Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
As it stands, there is no information on the telecast of the matches for the first two days, but fans may be able to stream the matches on BWF TV YouTube Channel or Badminton Australia, and also check the results of Indian stars on myKhel.com.
Sports 18-1 hold the broadcast rights for BWF events in India and could telecast the matches live from the quarterfinals stage, and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.