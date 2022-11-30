Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022: India’s Dhruv, Unnati and Anmol advance to pre-quarters

New
Delhi,
November
30:
India's
Dhruv
Negi,
Unnati
Hooda
and
Anmol
Kharb
reached
the
U-17
singles
pre-quarterfinals
of
the
Badminton
Asia
Junior
Championships
2022
after
registering
contrasting
victories
in
Nonthaburi,
Thailand
on
Wednesday
(November
30).
While fifth-seed Dhruv, who hails from Uttarakhand, fought hard against Thailand's Panya Phutthiphraisakul during his 21-14, 17-21, 21-15 win in the men's category, top-seed Unnati and Anmol had easy outings in the women's section.
Unnati wrapped up the match 21-7, 21-11 against the Indonesian shuttler Dea Nur Fadilla. Haryana-born Anmol too secured a confident 21-12, 21-19 win over Thailand's Ratnacha Sompoch.
Neer Nehwal was the lone Indian shuttler to end up on the losing side in the U-17 category. He gave his all before conceding a 21-11, 9-21, 19-21 loss to Japan's Kazuma Kawano in the hard-fought men's singles round-of-32 contest.
In the U-15 singles, Mohammad Ali Mir, Ishita Negi and three other Indians progressed into the round-of-32 on the second day of the tournament.
Mohammad Ali and Gnana Dattu secured easy straight sets victories against Thailand's Paramat Pumleng and Hong Kong's Cheung Sai Shing by 21-16, 21-18 and 21-11, 21-13 respectively in the men's category.
Anish Thoppani, on the other hand, recovered well in time after losing the second set to finish the match in his favour by 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 against ninth-seed Maharishiel Gain of Indonesia.
Among women, fifth-seeded Ishita thrashed Lada Na Nakorn of Thailand by 21-9, 21-12 whereas Sampriti Pal outperformed Japan's Ria Haga in a 21-16, 21-16 win.
Abhinav Garg, Suhasi Verma and Tanvi Sharma suffered defeats in the U-15 section.
Meanwhile in the U-15 men's doubles opening round match, India duo of Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas PV beat Sri Lanka's Mihila Jayaweera and Janeesha Sethuhewa by 21-18, 21-17.
The prestigious continental event, which is being conducted after two years following the pandemic, will go on till December 4.
Source: BAI Release
