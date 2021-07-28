Badminton legend Nandu Natekar passes away at 88

Natekar shot to fame when he became the first Indian badminton player to win a tournament abroad. Natekar bagged the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956.

In 1954, he reached the quarterfinals of the All England Open. Later in 1980 and 1981, Natekar won the doubles veterans category of the All England Open.

Natekar also holds the distinction of being the first recipient of the Arjuna Award in 1961 and later appeared for India in the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.

Natekar shone in Thomas Cup matches as well, winning 12 out of 16 singles matches and 8 out of 16 in doubles between 1951 and 1963. Natekar captained India in Thomas Cup on three occasions - 1959, 1961, 1963.

Former India tennis player Gaurav Natekar is his son. Gaurav also left his mark in the sport when he teamed up with Leander Paes to win gold in the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games. Gaurav also played for India in Davis Cup matches in the 90s.