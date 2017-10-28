Badminton: Srikanth rallies to defeat Prannoy, makes French Open final; Sindhu bows out

Paris, October 28: Kidambi Srikanth fought back after being a game down to book a berth in the final after a thrilling 14-21 21-19 21-18 win over compatriot HS Prannoy in their 62-minute French Open Super Series semi-final in Paris on Saturday (October 28).

Srikanth, fresh off his Denmark Open Super Series title last week, started strongly in the first game. Prannoy was up to the challenge as well, matching Srikanth with the shots and drops to take a slender 11-10 lead in the first game's breather. Prannoy then switched gears to open up a 15-11 lead before seizing the first game 21-14.

In the second game too, both played it safe up to the breather. Even this time, Prannoy had the 11-10 lead in the breather. However, Srikanth was not to give in that easy. Down 17-19 in the second and facing elimination, Srikanth mustered up all he had to take the next four points consecutively and make it 1-1.

In the decider, Prannoy again had the 11-10 advantage going into the break. Prannoy then opened up a slight 13-10 lead and while it seemed that he would more or less claim the third game and the match, Srikanth enthralled all with some amazing smashes and drop shots. Down 16-18, Srikanth again claimed five consecutive points to win the third game 21-18.

Srikanth will face Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the final on Sunday (October 29). The Japanese beat Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-17 21-15.

However, it was curtains down for PV Sindhu, who lost her semi-final 14-21 9-21 to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

Yamaguchi had earlier defeated former World No 1 Saina Nehwal in the second round.

Coming into the match, Sindhu had a 3-1 head-to-head advantage over her rival. However, the Japanese fifth seed stepped up the pedal from word go. She gave no room for Sindhu to attack, combining drop shots well with long shots down the court.

In the first game, Yamaguchi had opened up a 2-0 lead before Sindhu worked her way up to make it 6-5 in her favour. At the breather of the first game, Yamaguchi was only ahead 11-10. However, she remained focused to continue her aggressive play against the second seeded Sindhu. She made it 18-14 and then took the rest of the three points in succession to win the first game 21-14.

In the second game, Yamaguchi opened up at 6-0 lead to leave Sindhu behind the match. Sindhu could only watch helplessly as it became 11-2 in the 2nd game's break.

After that, Yamaguchi took it easy, winning the next few points up to 15-2. Sindhu then clawed her way back to make it 6-15 but the Japanese could not be held back.

Yamaguchi moved into the match point soon enough and finally sealed the second game 21-9. She set up a final with Taiwan's Tzu Ying Tai, who beat China's Bingjiao He 21-14 17-21 21-8 in the other semi-final.