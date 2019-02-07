Badminton World Championships: Sindhu hopes to be lucky third time

Sindhu lost the 2017 final to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in Glasgow, Scotland, and a year later to Spaniard Carolina Marin in Nanjing, China.

This year's World Championships will be held from August 19 to 25 at Munchenstein, Switzerland.

"Yes, last two times it was silver in the World Championship. I'm hopeful of winning the gold this time," Sindhu told local media in Chennai on the sidelines of a promotional event.

It was amazing to be part of #HARMAN Women's Network event and happy to share my journey with the HARMAN leaders. As a strong believer of power of women, I know we will keep moving upwards and onwards in the years to come. #HWN #Diversity #Inclusion #Leadership pic.twitter.com/NAce12c423 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) February 6, 2019

"It's one of the biggest tournaments and nobody is going to give it away easily. It's just about giving my best. Everybody is aiming for Tokyo 2020 and there are many good players and it's not going to be easy," Sindhu added.

The next big event for Sindhu will be the All England Championship, a tournament last won by her mentor and chief national coach Pullela Gopichand in 2001.

It would be a great chance for Sindhu to end India's 18-year jinx at the tournament, considering three-time world champion Marin is not playing due to the knee injury sustained during the Indonesia Masters final last month.

'Marin's absence won't help'

However, Sindhu downplayed Marin's absence.

"Even though Carolina (Marin) isn't playing, it isn't going to be easy. There're very good players from China, Japan, Thailand. The top-15 ranked players are on the same level," Sindhu said.

"Sometimes you might play brilliantly, give more than 100 per cent, but might make few unforced errors. Sometimes your mind might not work, the strategy might not work," she added.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist said her focus is to remain physically fit.

"It depends whether you are able to give your 100 per cent or not. For me, every tournament is to give it my all and it's important to stay focused and remain physically fit," she said.

"It's not about just participating and coming back. It's about discussing the situation with the coach and picking the tournaments and choosing which ones to play and which ones to skip," she added.

The 23-year-old, who will play in the Senior National Championship in Guwahati said the event would bring to the fore the country's badminton standard.

"I think we get to see a lot of young players and previously I've seen that there're many youngsters who've good skills," Sindhu said.

(With PTI inputs)