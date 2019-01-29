Carolina Marin faces lengthy injury lay off after rupturing knee ligament

The 25-year-old, a winner of three of the past four world titles, hurt herself in the recent Indonesia Masters final and was forced to retire while leading 10-4 in the first game against Saina Nehwal of India.

The Spanish badminton federation said Marin would undergo surgery and start rehabilitation next week for an injury that typically requires a recovery period of at least six months.

That timetable would leave her facing a race against time to be fit to defend her world title. Marin had defeated India's PV Sindhu in the final en route to clinching her third world title at Nanjing in China.

This year's World Championship would be held in Basel, Switzerland, from August 19 to 25.

Marin has vowed to comeback stronger though and took to Twitter to express her feelings.

"Time to be ready for the hardest battle, but I have no doubts that I'll be back stronger," Marin tweeted.

Toca prepararse para la batalla más difícil, pero no tengo dudas de que volveré más fuerte 💪



Time to be ready for the hardest battle, but I have no doubts that I'll be back stronger 💪#PuedoPorquePiensoQuePuedo pic.twitter.com/UC5YBIEV5y — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) January 28, 2019

Marin was leading 9-3 when she tried reaching a return from Nehwal and twisted her knee in the process. The Spaniard decided to continue, but conceded the match after the pain made it impossible for her to continue.

"Sometimes happens things like this... Thanks for all your messages! I love you Indonesia," Marin tweeted after the final.

Sometimes happens things like this... Thanks for all your messages! ❤️ I love you, Indonesia 🇮🇩



A veces pasan cosas como esta... Gracias por vuestros mensajes! ❤️ Os quiero, Indonesia 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/buWL7s9crU — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) January 27, 2019