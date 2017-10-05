BWF receives bid for major events of 2019

Kuala Lumpur, October 5: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) will determine next month the host cities for three of its Major Events to be held in 2019.
The world-governing organisation has received bids from both Tokyo in Japan and Basel in Switzerland to stage the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2019.
Bids in for BWF Major Events 2019#badminton https://t.co/uoveoOyQLN— BWF (@bwfmedia) October 5, 2017
Meanwhile, Kolding in Denmark and Katowice in Poland are vying to bring the BWF World Senior Championships 2019 to their respective cities.
In addition, Prague capital of the Czech Republic has bid for the BWF World Junior Championships 2019.
The BWF Council will vote on these bids at its year-end meeting next month in Montego Bay, Jamaica.