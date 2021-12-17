BWF World Championships 2021: Lakshya confirms India's second medal, books semis meeting with Srikanth

Playing in his first ever World Championships, young Lakshya defeated the Chinese shuttler 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in the men's singles quarterfinals match that lasted for an hour and 7 minutes.

With this win, Lakshya became the fourth Indian men's shuttler to win a medal in the World Championships. He also became the second youngest Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after PV Sindhu.

Lakshya joined the likes of Prakash Padukone, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth, who confirmed a medal earlier in the day with a straight games win in his quartefinal match against Netherlands' Mark Caljouw.

Lakshya will now meet compatriot Srikanth in an all-India semifinal on Saturday (December 18), assuring the country of the first ever silver medal in the men's singles event at the World Championships.

Trailing at the first break, the Indian world No. 19 absolutely dominated after the restart and exhibited some impressive court presence against the Chinese shuttler, taking the first game 21-15.

Chinese world No. 42 then stepped up his game and came out all guns blazing in the second game. Zhao Jun Peng found a way to curb Sen's offensive shots and forced a decider with a score of 21-15.

The third game, however, was neck-and-neck. Although, Zhao Jun Peng had the 11-8 lead against the Indian at the midgame break, Lakshya clawed his way back to level the final game 11-11.

In the end, with the game at 19-20, the Indian saved a match point and proceeded to win the match by holding his nerves.

Earlier on Friday (December 18), the reigning champion Sindhu crashed out of the women's singles event after straight games 17-21, 13-21 defeat to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals.

HS Prannoy, meanwhile, will be in action in the men's singles quarterfinal against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew later in the day.