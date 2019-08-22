BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth progress

Sindhu, who had reached the finals of Indonesia Open last month, looked in good touch as she controlled the rallies and outsmarted Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14 21-14 in a 43-minute contest.

The fifth seeded Indian, who received a bye in the opening round, is likely to face USA's Beiwen Zhang, seeded ninth, in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sindhu, an Olympic silver medallist, had lost to Zhang at the India Open finals last year.

Eighth seed Saina Nehwal also made a positive start to her campaign, defeating Netherlands' Soraya De Visch Eijbergen 21-10 21-11 to set up a clash with Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.

Late in the day, seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth fought back from a game down to beat Misha Zilberman of Israel 13-21, 21-13, 21-16. Srikanth joined compatriots HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth in the men's singles pre-quarters and will next meet fifteenth ranked Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Indian pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy suffered a 16-21 19-21 loss to sixth seeded Chinese combination of Han Cheng Kai and Zhou Hao Dong in men's doubles.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also crashed out after losing 20-22 16-21 to seventh seeds Du Yue and Li Yin Hui of China.

Earlier, in the first game, Sindhu moved ahead from 5-5 to slowly create a gap and entered the interval with a 11-7 lead.

After the break, Sindhu continued to surge and grabbed six game points when Pai made an error in judgement at the backline. The Indian sealed it with a cross court return.

Sindhu zoomed to a 6-1 lead in the second game before Pai started constructing the rallies and narrowed the deficit to 5-7.

Sindhu's unforced errors also made life easy for the Taiwanese girl, who showed some great skills and managed to enter the interval with a 11-10 lead after Sindhu found the net.

The Indian, however, changed gears after the break, dishing out some good-looking strokes to eventually enter match point at 20-14 when her rival missed a shuttle at the backline.

She sealed the match next with a precise on-the-line return.

Among others, the Indian pairing of Jakkapudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram went down 8-21 18-21 to eighth seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan in the women's doubles competition.