BWF World Junior Championships 2025: India kick-off mixed team campaign in style, Sri Lanka win a thriller against UAE By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 17:03 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Hosts India kicked-off their mixed team campaign for the Suhandinata Cup with a clinical victory over neighbours Nepal while Sri Lanka came from behind to beat UAE in a nerve-wracking Group H encounter on the opening day of the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence here on Monday.

India, seeded second, experimented with their line-up but till easily sailed through 45-18, 45-17 in their Group H opener while Sri Lanka took advantage of the changes made by UAE to win 30-45, 45-34, 45-44.

All other top countries including 14-time champions China, former champions Indonesia and South Korea had little problem beating their respective opponents in two straight sets to get their campaign rolling.

The mixed team championships is being played under a new best of three relay-scoring format where all the five matches are played with a race to 9 points with the team reaching 45 points first wins the set. Teams are also allowed to change their players for each set.

India took advantage of this substitution rules to give most of their players a chance to get some match experience as played a different combination in all three doubles and different players in singles in the two sets against Nepal.

The former world junior no. 1 boy's doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu set the ball rolling for India with a 9-3 win over Kabir KC and Suprim Panta and India never once looked in any kind of trouble.

In girls singles, Unnati Hooda and Asian u-19 championships bronze medallist Tanvi Sharma were clinical in their respective singles matches while Suryansh Rawat and Rounak Chouhan warmed up for bigger challenges without breaking any sweat.

While most Indian players had played in a different version of the relay-scoring format in the Asian U-19 Mixed Team Championships, it was Unnati's first outing in this scoring format and the China Open quarterfinalist said that more than her approach to the game, she had to change her pre-match routine more.

"I tend to take my time with the warm up in the 21-point game. But here we have to be at our best from the first point and so my warm-up included a lot more court time as we don't get any time to warm up between the match," she added. "Otherwise, there was no problem as such in the match."

None of the other top badminton playing nations also faced any challenge in their opening ties as China beat Ghana 45-14, 45-10, Korea beat Hungary 45-22, 45-29, Chinese Taipei defeated Brazil 45-24, 45-19 and Indonesia got the better of Philippines 45-27, 45-40.

But it was a tie between Sri Lanka and UAE that kept everyone in the stadium glued to their seats as the former came back from a set down to win.

Having lost the opening set rather easily, Sri Lanka benefitted from UAE's decision to replace Bharath Latheesh with Riyan Malhan in boy's singles. Keneth Aruggoda, who had lost 4-9 in the opening set, won his second match 9-6 and Sri Lanka rode on that momentum to force the decider.

Aruggoda gave the team another strong start in the deciding state with a 9-5 win over Latheesh and it looked like Sri Lanka would sail through easily when Ranthima Liyanage extended that lead to 18-8 against Prakriti Bharath.

But Malhan and Latheesh then pulled their team back in the contest with a 15-9 win over Sanuda Ariyasingha and Thisath Rupathunga to make it 23-27. But it was last girls doubles that made for an edge of the seat entertainment.

When the match started UAE were trailing 30-36 and Barath and Mysha Omar Khan needed to win 15 points against Sandathi Hewagallage and Pawani Illeperumaarachichi to cl...

Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Media release

Pakistan batter, Sidra Amin, has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against India in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Sidra was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred when Sidra forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch after being dismissed in the 40thover.

Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandré Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.