English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

China Open badminton: Sindhu through to R16, Saina Nehwal bows out

By PTI
PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu

Changzhou, September 18: Olympic and world championship silver-medallist PV Sindhu on Tuesday (September 18) progressed to the pre-quarterfinals but Saina Nehwal bowed out after a narrow loss at the $1 million China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament here.

The third-seeded Sindhu, who had clinched the China Open title in 2016, defeated World No 39 Saena Kawakami of Japan 21-15, 21-13 in the opening round at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.

However, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina, who was the first Indian to win the China title in 2014, lost 22-20 8-21 14-21 to Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in a 48-minute opener.

Men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, the national champions, defeated Chinese Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng 13-21 21-13 21-12 in 39 minutes to enter the second round.

The women's singles match between Sindhu and Saena started out as a close contest before the Indian broke off to grab a 13-7 lead at one stage.

She kept dominating the rallies and pocketed the opening game without much trouble.

In the second game, Sindhu zoomed to a 6-0 lead but Saena managed to make it 8-10 before the Indian entered the interval with a slender 11-9 lead.

After the break, Sindhu jumped to 15-11 before grabbing eight match points at 20-12 and sealed it comfortably.

If everything had gone smoothly, Sindhu would have had to play Saina in the quarterfinals of the tournament. That's not a possibility now though.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 135/1 (25.0 vs HK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 19:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue