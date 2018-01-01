Delhi Dashers trounce Hyderabad Hunters in PBL

New Delhi, December 31: Delhi Dashers thrashed Hyderabad Hunters 5-0 in a Premier Badminton League (PBL) contest at the Siri Fort Sports Complex here on Sunday (December 31).

Delhi's Russian men's doubles pair of Ivan Sozonov and Vladimir Ivanov breezed past the combination of Indonesia's Markis Kido and Korea's Yoo Yeon Seong 15-9, 15-11.

Delhi's Vincent Wong Wing Ki then defeated Lee Hyun Il 13-15, 15-11, 15-4 in Hyderabad's Trump Match to add one more point for the hosts. More importantly, the defeat in the men's singles contest sent Hyderabad into negative territory.

Hyderabad were banking on Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin to deliver. She lived up to her reputation, getting the better of Sung ji Hyun 15-10, 15-12. Despite the loss, Hyderabad trailed 0-2 in the tie.

In the second men's singles match, Tian Houwei, playing Delhi's 'Trump Match', defeated B Sai Praneeth 15-14, 14-15, 15-10 to give the hosts an unassailable 4-0 lead, sealing the tie.

In the final match, Ashwini Ponnappa and Vladimir Ivanov went past Pia Zebadiah and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 15-11, 15-12 to make it 5-0. The win ensured that they end their home leg in an emphatic fashion.

Source: Agencies