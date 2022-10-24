French Open 2022 Badminton: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

French Open 2022 Dates and Timings
First Round: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 and Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, October 27, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, October 28, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Finals: Sunday, October 30, 2022
French Open 2022 Indian Singles Draw
Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen
● Sameer Verma vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting
● HS Prannoy vs Liew Daren
Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Saina Nehwal vs Yvonee Li
French Open 2022 Indian Doubles Draw
Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Christo Popov / Toma Junior Popov
● Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun vs Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto
French Open 2022 Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai
Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Tanisha Crasto / Ishaan Bhatnagar vs Naru Shinoya / Kyohei Yamashita
French Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
No channel will show the matches for the first two days, but fans can follow the matches on BWF TV YouTube Channel and also check the results of Indian stars on myKhel.com.
However, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live from Thursday (October 27), starting at 4:30 PM IST and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.