French Open 2022 Badminton: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The French Open, also known as French Open Super Series 750, that was founded in 1935 will be the eighteenth edition of the badminton tournament under the BWF Tour.

The French Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on October 25 and October 26 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (October 30).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 5 singles players and 4 doubles pairs from India will compete at the badminton tournament.

Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the French Open 2022.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun, Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar will be the Indian doubles pairs in action in Paris.

The event will also see recent world champions Victor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi alongside the likes of Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying in action.

Here is all you need to know about French Open 2022 Badminton from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information:

French Open 2022 Dates and Timings First Round: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 and Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Second Round: Thursday, October 27, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, October 28, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, October 29, 2022 Finals: Sunday, October 30, 2022 French Open 2022 Indian Singles Draw Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen ● Sameer Verma vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting ● HS Prannoy vs Liew Daren Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Saina Nehwal vs Yvonee Li French Open 2022 Indian Doubles Draw Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Christo Popov / Toma Junior Popov ● Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun vs Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto French Open 2022 Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Tanisha Crasto / Ishaan Bhatnagar vs Naru Shinoya / Kyohei Yamashita French Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming No channel will show the matches for the first two days, but fans can follow the matches on BWF TV YouTube Channel and also check the results of Indian stars on myKhel.com. However, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live from Thursday (October 27), starting at 4:30 PM IST and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.