German Junior Badminton: Priyanshu, Gayatri, Samiya enter third round

The 16th seed needed only 21 minutes to brush aside Switzerland's Alexandre Briguet 21-9, 21-11.

Rajawat is one of two Indians who made the third round in boys' singles with the other being Manipur's Maisnam Meiraba Luwang who earlier beat compatriot Ishaan Bhatnagar 21-6, 21-19. While Rajawat has China's Li Yunze up next, Luwang has to deal with the sixth seed Yonathan Ramlie of Indonesia.

Sai Charan Koya, however, ended up losing 21-15, 16-21, 18-21 in a tight second-round encounter with Finn Achthoven of the Netherlands.

In girls' singles, Gayatri Gopichand, Samiya Imad Farooqui and Amolika Singh Sisodiya all advanced to the third round while 13th seed Smit Toshniwal crashed out.

Former Asian Junior Championships Under-15 winner Farooqui displayed her grit and resilience in a marathon 18-21, 21-11, 22-20 win over Thailand's Atitaya Povanon that took 56 minutes. Up next for the 15-year-old is 12th seed Pornpicha Choeikeewong.

Gayatri won an all-Indian clash with Treesa Jolly 21-15, 21-15 and will now meet Korea's So Yul Lee for a place in the pre-quarter-finals.

UP girl Sisodiya too had to fight hard for a 21-17, 22-24, 21-12 victory over Germany's Leonie Schindler to set up a showdown with the fifth seed Anastasiia Shapovalova.

Nashik's Smit Toshniwal, who was the only Indian girl to be seeded, squandered a one-game lead to go down 21-19, 15-21, 14-21 to Aisyah Sativa Fatetani of Indonesia.

The boys' doubles pair of Navaneeth Bokka and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala, who reached the pre-quarters at Haarlem last week, beat Malaysia's Jhy Dar Ooi and Roy King Yap 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 to reach the third round.

In girls' doubles, Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta prevailed over Huang Ching Ping and Lin Tzu-Yun 21-16, 20-22, 21-18 while Treesa Jolly and Varshini Viswanath Sri had it easier in their 21-14, 21-11 victory over Anna Siess Ryberg and Signe Schulz.

(Source: BAI Media)