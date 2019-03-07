English

Priyanshu Rajawat, Smit Toshniwal seeded at German Junior 2019

By
Priyanshu Rajawat, who is the 16th seed, has a first round bye

New Delhi, March 7: Priyanshu Rajawat and Smit Toshniwal have been given seeding at the Yonex German Junior 2019 which started at Berlin on Thursday (March 7).

It is the second Junior International Grand Prix tournament of the two-week European swing which began with the Dutch Junior International last week.

Rajawat, who made the quarter-finals at Haarlem, Netherlands, was India's best performer at the Dutch Junior International. The Madhya Pradesh boy, who is the 16th seed at the German Junior, has a first round bye and will hope to fare better here.

Along with Rajawat, Maisnam Meiraba Luwang, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Charan Koya are the others who will represent India in boys' singles.

In girls' singles, Indian hopes will be pinned on the 13th seeded, Maharashtra girl, Smit Toshniwal, who will hope to bounce back after a third-round loss at the Dutch Junior International earlier this week.

2017 Asian Junior Championships U-15 gold medallist Samiya Imad Farooqui, Gayatri Gopichand, Aashi Rawat, Treesa Jolly and Amolika Singh Sisodiya will also be vying for a podium finish.
Source: Press Release

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
