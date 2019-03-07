Priyanshu Rajawat, Smit Toshniwal seeded at German Junior 2019

It is the second Junior International Grand Prix tournament of the two-week European swing which began with the Dutch Junior International last week.

Rajawat, who made the quarter-finals at Haarlem, Netherlands, was India's best performer at the Dutch Junior International. The Madhya Pradesh boy, who is the 16th seed at the German Junior, has a first round bye and will hope to fare better here.

16th seed #PriyanshuRajawat, who finished QF-ist in last week's @YonexDJI (Dutch international) and 13th seed #SmitToshniwal enjoy a bye in their R1 of the #YonexGermanJunInternational; to play 🇨🇭's Alexandre B and 🇮🇩's Aisyah.F respectively in their R2 clash! 💪🏻#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/6cI0ExolTJ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 7, 2019

Along with Rajawat, Maisnam Meiraba Luwang, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Charan Koya are the others who will represent India in boys' singles.

In girls' singles, Indian hopes will be pinned on the 13th seeded, Maharashtra girl, Smit Toshniwal, who will hope to bounce back after a third-round loss at the Dutch Junior International earlier this week.

2017 Asian Junior Championships U-15 gold medallist Samiya Imad Farooqui, Gayatri Gopichand, Aashi Rawat, Treesa Jolly and Amolika Singh Sisodiya will also be vying for a podium finish.

Source: Press Release