German Open: Lakshya Sen enters semifinals; Kidambi Srikanth bows out

The 20-year-old Sen, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at the India Open in January, saw off former top 10 player Prannoy 21-15 21-16 in 39 minutes.

The world number 14 had defeated Prannoy, currently ranked 24th, at the quarterfinals of India Open as well.

Prannoy made a positive start, opening up a 4-0 lead early on but Sen caught up with him at 10-10 and zoomed ahead after the interval to take a 1-0 lead in the tie.

The second game was a tight affair initially as the duo moved neck and neck with Sen managing a slender 11-10 lead at the break. But, just like in the first game, Sen produced a five-point burst to eventually seal the contest comfortably.

Sen will now face the Olympic champion and top seed Viktor Axelsen, who defeated India's Kidambi Srikanth in straight games 21-10, 23-21 in a match that lasted for 35 minutes.

The Dane dominated the Indian in the first game, but Srikanth fought hard in the second game and forced Axelsen to bring out his best to clinch the tie.

Earlier on Thursday (March 10), Olympics medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out of the women's singles competition following second-round losses.

The seventh seeded Sindhu, a 2019 World Champion and two-time Olympic medallist, however, suffered a shock 14-21 21-15 14-21 loss against China's Zhang Yi Man in 55 minutes in the women's singles second round.

London bronze winner Saina, who has been struggling with fitness issues, also proved no match against eighth seeded Thai Ratchanok Intanon, going down 10-21 15-21 in a lop-sided contest.

Also, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K lost 21-23, 21-16, 14-21 in the men's doubles second round match against compatriots Krishna and Vishnuvardhan, who will later be in action on Friday (March 11) night against Chinese pair of He Jiting and Zhou Haodong.

(With inputs from Agencies)