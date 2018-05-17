Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as vice president of Badminton Asia Confederation

Indian badminton has been on the rise after Dr. Sarma became the President of BAI and his appointment as the Vice President of the BAC will not only see India being represented once again at the continental federation but also pose India as a significant member nation of the region. Under his leadership badminton is expected to reach glorious height not only in Asia but globally.

"I would like to thank all the member bodies of BAC for instilling their faith in me. It is an honour and responsibility that I would like to deliver to the best of my capacities. I shall contribute my best to strengthen in the region and bring in better coordination among Asian countries," Sarma said after the AGM.

. @himantabiswa, President #BAI has been unanimously elected as the Vice President, @Badminton_Asia on Thursday during the ongoing AGM of the Asian Body in Bangkok. Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma is also a Chairman, Para Committee, Badminton Asia Confederation. #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/1Gpk7A7S74 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 17, 2018

This appointment is yet another proof of how India is perceived globally when it comes to growth of the sport and providing visionary leadership. "I promise to ensure that India will be recognised as a force to reckon with in the region," the newly appointed Vice President of BAC further said.

Along with Sarma, Devender Singh, Senior Vice President of BAI and Omar Rashid, Honourable secretary (events) of BAI also attended the AGM.

Congratulating BAI President's entry into the BAC, General Secretary of BAI, Ajay Kumar Singhania said, "It is an extremely proud moment for all of us. This appointment will be a huge boost for Indian badminton as well as make BAI stronger than ever in Asia and help in further developing the sport in the country going forward."

Sarma who is also the chairman of Para Badminton committee will take over the post of Vice-President with immediate effect.