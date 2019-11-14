English
Hong Kong Open: Sindhu bows out, Srikanth enters quarters

By
P V Sindhu went down fighting to Busanan Ongbamrungphan
P V Sindhu went down fighting to Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Hong Kong, November 14: World Champion P V Sindhu crashed out of Hong Kong Open Super 500, while Kidambi Srikanth made the quarterfinals for the first time in seven months in Hong Kong on Thursday (November 14).

The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu lost 18-21, 21-11, 16-21 to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a match that lasted for an hour and nine minutes.

Since her World Championships gold, Sindhu has made early exits in tournaments and that pattern continued in Hong Kong as well.

Meanwhile, former world no.1 Srikanth, who slipped to the 13th spot in the latest BWF rankings this week, notched up a 21-11 15-21 21-19 win over compatriot Sourabh Verma in the men's singles second round. Srikanth had last reached the quarterfinals at the Singapore Open in April.

The Guntur shuttler, who received a first-round bye from world no.1 Kento Momota of Japan, will face Olympic champion Chen Long of China in the men's singles quarter-finals on Friday (November 15).

Also on Thursday (November 14), it was curtains for fellow Indians HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap and mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa

Prannoy suffered a 12-21 19-21 loss to sixth seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the second round.

While Parupalli Kashyap went down fighting 21-12, 23-21, 10-21 to second seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, Rankireddy and Ponnappa lost 19-21, 12-21 to fourth seed Japanese pair Yuta Wantanabe and Arisa Higashino.

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
