HS Prannoy stuns Lin Dan, enters second round at Indonesian Open

World No 13 Prannoy started off well against eighth-ranked Lin Dan, winning the first game 21-15. However, the Chinese shuttler came back strong to win the second 21-9 and level the match.

Prannoy then dug deep into his reservoir to see off the iconic shuttler 21-14 at the USD 1,250,000 event. Prannoy had also got the better of Lin Dan at the 2015 French Open.

In the men's singles second round, Prannoy will face Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei, who moved past B Sai Praneeth 21-10, 21-13 in 34 minutes a short while later. This was World No.15 Wang's third win in as many meetings against the Indian World No 20.

However, Prannoy and Wang have a 2-2 record against each other but significantly the Indian won their only meeting this year in April at the Badminton Asia Championships.

In other matches, Verma scraped past Gemke 21-9, 12-21, 22-20 in a match lasting little over an hour.

However, it was curtains for women's doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram, who went down to the Indonesian pair of Agatha Imanuela and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 11-21, 18-21.

Other Indians in the fray, Sai Praneeth and Saina Nehwal, are scheduled to play later in the day.