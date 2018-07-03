English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

HS Prannoy stuns Lin Dan, enters second round at Indonesian Open

HS Prannoy of India caused a major upset in Indonesian Open when he dumped Lin Dan
HS Prannoy of India caused a major upset in Indonesian Open when he dumped Lin Dan

Jakarata, July 3: HS Prannoy stunned the legendary Lin Dan of China while compatriot Sameer Verma pipped Rasmus Gemke of Denmark to advance to the second round of the Indonesia Open badminton event on Tuesday (July 3).

World No 13 Prannoy started off well against eighth-ranked Lin Dan, winning the first game 21-15. However, the Chinese shuttler came back strong to win the second 21-9 and level the match.

Prannoy then dug deep into his reservoir to see off the iconic shuttler 21-14 at the USD 1,250,000 event. Prannoy had also got the better of Lin Dan at the 2015 French Open.

In the men's singles second round, Prannoy will face Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei, who moved past B Sai Praneeth 21-10, 21-13 in 34 minutes a short while later. This was World No.15 Wang's third win in as many meetings against the Indian World No 20.

However, Prannoy and Wang have a 2-2 record against each other but significantly the Indian won their only meeting this year in April at the Badminton Asia Championships.

In other matches, Verma scraped past Gemke 21-9, 12-21, 22-20 in a match lasting little over an hour.

However, it was curtains for women's doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram, who went down to the Indonesian pair of Agatha Imanuela and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 11-21, 18-21.

Other Indians in the fray, Sai Praneeth and Saina Nehwal, are scheduled to play later in the day.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Brazil v Belgium: All you need to know
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue