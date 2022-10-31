Hylo Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The Hylo Open, also known as Hylo Super Series 300, has been held since 1988 and this will be the nineteenth edition of the badminton tournament under the BWF Tour.

The Hylo Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on November 1 and November 2 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (November 6).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 10 doubles pairs from India will be competing at the tournament.

Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, 2019 men's winner Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the Hylo Open 2022.

Meanwhile, newly-crowned French Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun, Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar will be the Indian doubles pairs in action this week.

The event will also see defending champions Loh Kean Yew and Busanan Ongbamrungphan in action alongside the likes of Carolina Marina and Nozomi Okuhara in action.

Here is all you need to know about Hylo Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information:

Hylo Open 2022 Dates and Timings First Round: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and Wednesday, November 2, 2022 Second Round: Thursday, November 3, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, November 4, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, November 5, 2022 Finals: Sunday, November 6, 2022 Hylo Open 2022 Indian Singles Draw Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Lu Guangzu ● Lakshya Sen vs Angus NG Ka-long ● Sameer Verma vs Jonathan Christie ● HS Prannoy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Saina Nehwal vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan ● Aakarshi Kashyap vs Leonice Huet ● Malvika Bansod vs Clara Azurmendi Hylo Open 2022 Indian Doubles Draw Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang / Lu Chen ● Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun vs Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin ● Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Ishaan Bhatnagar / K Sai Pratheek Hylo Open 2022 Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Linda Efler / Isabel Lohau ● Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda vs Tanisha Crasto / Shruti Mishra ● Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker vs Vivian Hoo / Lim Chiew Sien Hylo Open 2022 Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Tanisha Crasto / Ishaan Bhatnagar vs Huang Dongping / Feng Yanzhe ● Ashwini Ponnappa / K Sai Pratheek vs Delphine Delrue / Thom Gicquel Hylo Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming As it stands, there is no information on the telecast of the matches for the first two days, but fans may be able to stream the matches on BWF TV YouTube Channel and also check the results of Indian stars on myKhel.com. Sports 18-1 hold the broadcast rights for BWF events in India and could telecast the matches live from the quarterfinals stage, and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.