Hylo Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Hylo Open 2022 Dates and Timings
First Round: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, November 4, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, November 5, 2022
Finals: Sunday, November 6, 2022
Hylo Open 2022 Indian Singles Draw
Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Lu Guangzu
● Lakshya Sen vs Angus NG Ka-long
● Sameer Verma vs Jonathan Christie
● HS Prannoy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Saina Nehwal vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
● Aakarshi Kashyap vs Leonice Huet
● Malvika Bansod vs Clara Azurmendi
Hylo Open 2022 Indian Doubles Draw
Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang / Lu Chen
● Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun vs Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin
● Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Ishaan Bhatnagar / K Sai Pratheek
Hylo Open 2022 Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Linda Efler / Isabel Lohau
● Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda vs Tanisha Crasto / Shruti Mishra
● Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker vs Vivian Hoo / Lim Chiew Sien
Hylo Open 2022 Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Tanisha Crasto / Ishaan Bhatnagar vs Huang Dongping / Feng Yanzhe
● Ashwini Ponnappa / K Sai Pratheek vs Delphine Delrue / Thom Gicquel
Hylo Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
As it stands, there is no information on the telecast of the matches for the first two days, but fans may be able to stream the matches on BWF TV YouTube Channel and also check the results of Indian stars on myKhel.com.
Sports 18-1 hold the broadcast rights for BWF events in India and could telecast the matches live from the quarterfinals stage, and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.