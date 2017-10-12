India lose 0-3 to Malaysia in World Junior Mixed Team Championships

Yogjakarta (Indonesia), October 12: Young Indian shuttlers suffered a 0-3 loss against Malaysia in the quarterfinals of BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships here on Thursday (October 12).

It turned out to be a dismal day for the Indian junior team as it failed to put up a fight against Malaysia, who rode on their mixed doubles, men's and women's singles matches to outclass India.

Eng Cheong Ng and Sueh Jeou Tan started the proceedings for Malaysia and the mixed doubles pair dished out a dominating performance to outwit India's Dhruv Kapila and UK Mithula 21-18 21-10 in just 28 minutes to earn a 1-0 lead.

Lakshya Sen then took the court in men's singles competition but he found the going tough against Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong, losing 13-21 15-21 in a 34-minute clash, to give Malaysia a 2-0 lead. Sen had earlier lost to Jun at the 2015 Malaysia International Youth U-19.

All hopes then rode on Ashmita Chaliha for bringing India back into the contest but it was not to be as she lost 12-21 12-21 to Goh Jin Wei in the women's singles contest and Malaysia completed the 3-0 drubbing.

India will now face France in the fifth place play-off. In the semifinals, top seed Korea will face Malaysia, while Japan will take on China for a place in the summit clash.