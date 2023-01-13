India Open 2023: Eurosport to Live telecast BWF Super 750 in India

The second highest level of competition on the tour, India's national open, has been promoted from the Super 500 to a Super 750 event.

The Indian contingent will be led by world no. 10 and Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Lakshya Sen in the men's singles, while India's most decorated badminton player and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, will lead the charge in the women's singles. In the men's double, the crack Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to defend their title.

Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution, Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, "Eurosport continues to pride itself in bringing world-class live sporting action to fans across India and we are thrilled to add the BWF Yonex Sunrise Indian Open to our 2023 offering. This year's tournament has a cracking draw befitting of a Super 750 tournament that is sure to deepen the nation's love for the sport - we look forward to all the action and excitement."

Among the top international shuttlers, none other than Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, World No.1 Men's & Women's shuttlers respectively, will be on show in the national capital. Other prominent names include former men's world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and reigning women's Olympic Champion Chen Yufei of China. The tournament will also feature top-seeded pairs from the men's, women's & mixed doubles categories, from across the globe.

Eurosport India kicked off its 2023 programming with a bang, broadcasting the sub-continent's first T20 league-Nepal T20 league and the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League T20. India's newly promoted Super 750 BWF event will be Eurosport India's third big property in January 2023.

Source: Media Release