India Open: An Se Young halts Akane Yamaguchi's run to clinch women's title

New Delhi, January 22: South Korea's World No. 4 An Se Young ended her four-match losing run against two-time World Champion Akane Yamaguchi to clinch the women's singles title of Yonex-Sunrise India Open at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall on Sunday.
Facing her nemesis for the 15th time, Young rallied from a game down to beat Yamaguchi 15-21, 21-16, 21-12 for her fourth win in the duel.
The first game saw the World No. 1 Japanese rule the roost with some quick-fitted movement throughout the court that caught Young off guard. Yamaguchi stretched to an 11-6 lead by the break of the first game and soon closed it at 21-15 with a similar dominant display.
The third game saw the duo tiring each other out over long rallies but Young's ability to find side-court points to perfection often left Yamaguchi out of breath as the Korean pulled up a gap of 13-9 in the decider.
The Japanese often tried to draw Young closer to the net but the latter had all the momentum by this time and started dictating the terms of the game. By this point, Young was in complete control of her shots as she found crucial points at the front court to make it 17-11.
"Yamaguchi was too quick in the first game, that's why at the break I had to reflect on my game and rethink my strategy. I had self-belief as I am good at making comebacks," said the champion after the game.