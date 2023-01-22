India Open: Chinese doubles pairs opt out of final due to diarrhoea

Wang Yi Lyu, who was to play mixed doubles final with Huang Dong Ping, fell ill ahead of the final while his compatriot Chen Qing Chen missed the women's doubles final due to illness. She was to partner Jia Yi Fan in the title clash.

Chinese pair wins men's doubles final of India Open

Following the walkover, Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Hingashino were named the mixed doubles champions while Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida took the women's doubles crowns.

Chinese men's doubles pair of Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang did play their final on the day and defeated Malaysia's Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 to claim the title.