Malaysia Open: India's campaign ends as Srikanth bows out in quarterfinals

By
Kidami Srikanth
Chen Long proved too good for Kidambi Srikanth.

Bengaluru, April 5: India's campaign in the Malaysia Open Badminton Tournament came to a grinding halt after the loss of Kidambi Srikanth in the quarterfinals.

Srikanth, seeded eighth in the tournament, lost 18-21, 19-21 in 48 minutes to the Olympic champion and fourth seed China's Chen Long.

The 26-year-old was the lone Indian survivor in the $75,000 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 750 tournament following the loss of PV Sindhu in the round-of-16 and Saina Nehwal, who failed to clear the first hurdle.

Srikanth, who had reached the finals of a BWF World Tour event after 17 months at the India Open last week, had defeated Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-11, 21-15 in little over half an hour en route to reachig the quarterfinals.

Bur Chen proved too good for Srikanth.

Earlier, mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-15, 17-21, 13-21 to local combination of Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing to bow out in the pre-quarterfinals.

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
