India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final: Live Streaming in India, Date, Timing in IST and Squads Details

India, who ended their long wait for a medal at the Thomas Cup, defeated Denmark 3-2 in the semi-final on Friday (May 13) to reach their maiden final in the tournament.

Now they are assured of a silver medal, but this team fights till the end and are capable of creating further history. The team has secured comeback wins in the quarterfinal and the semifinal after going 1-0 down in the opening matches.

Standing in India's way in their quest for the gold medal is defending champions and 14-time winners Indonesia, who edged past Japan 3-2 in the other semi-final to book their 21st final appearance.

Ahead of the final clash, we take a look at the timing in IST, squads, road to finals, telecast and live streaming information for India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup 2022 Final:

What time is India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup 2022 Final?

The India vs Indonesia match will start at 1 PM Local Time (11:30 AM IST) on Sunday (May 15).

Where is the Thomas Cup 2022 Final, India vs Indonesia scheduled to take place?

The final is scheduled to take place on Court 1 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

How to watch India vs Indonesia Badminton Asia Championships 2022 Final in India?

Viacom18's sports channel Sports18 -1 will telecast the final live, while fans in India can also live stream the event using VOOTSelect from 11:30 AM IST on May 15.

India Thomas Cup 2022 Squad

Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat.

Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala and M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila.

India's Road to Thomas Cup Final

First match: India beat Germany 5-0

Second Match: India beat Canada 5-0

Third Match: India lost to Chinese Taipei 2-3

Quarter-final: India beat Malaysia 3-2

Semi-final: India beat Denmark 3-2

Indonesia Thomas Cup 2022 Squad

Singles: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Jonatan Christie, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, Tegar Sulistio and Syabda Perkasa Belawa.

Doubles: Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo & Mohammad Ahsan, Hendra Setiawan, Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Bagas Maulana & Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

Indonesia's Road to Thomas Cup Final

First match: Indonesia beat Singapore 4-1

Second Match: Indonesia beat Thailand 4-1

Third Match: Indonesia beat South Korea 3-2

Quarter-final: Indonesia beat China 3-0

Semi-final: Indonesia beat Japan 3-2