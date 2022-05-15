India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final: Live Streaming in India, Date, Timing in IST and Squads Details

Bengaluru, May 15: History-making Indian men's badminton team will take on record champions and current holders Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 Final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday (May 15).
India, who ended their long wait for a medal at the Thomas Cup, defeated Denmark 3-2 in the semi-final on Friday (May 13) to reach their maiden final in the tournament.
Now they are assured of a silver medal, but this team fights till the end and are capable of creating further history. The team has secured comeback wins in the quarterfinal and the semifinal after going 1-0 down in the opening matches.
Standing in India's way in their quest for the gold medal is defending champions and 14-time winners Indonesia, who edged past Japan 3-2 in the other semi-final to book their 21st final appearance.
Ahead of the final clash, we take a look at the timing in IST, squads, road to finals, telecast and live streaming information for India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup 2022 Final:
What time is India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup 2022 Final?
The India vs Indonesia match will start at 1 PM Local Time (11:30 AM IST) on Sunday (May 15).
Where is the Thomas Cup 2022 Final, India vs Indonesia scheduled to take place?
The final is scheduled to take place on Court 1 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
How to watch India vs Indonesia Badminton Asia Championships 2022 Final in India?
Viacom18's sports channel Sports18 -1 will telecast the final live, while fans in India can also live stream the event using VOOTSelect from 11:30 AM IST on May 15.
India Thomas Cup 2022 Squad
Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat.
Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala and M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila.
India's Road to Thomas Cup Final
First match: India beat Germany 5-0
Second Match: India beat Canada 5-0
Third Match: India lost to Chinese Taipei 2-3
Quarter-final: India beat Malaysia 3-2
Semi-final: India beat Denmark 3-2
Thomas and Uber Cup 2022: Indian squad, schedule, results, points table, telecast & live streaming info
Indonesia Thomas Cup 2022 Squad
Singles: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Jonatan Christie, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, Tegar Sulistio and Syabda Perkasa Belawa.
Doubles: Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo & Mohammad Ahsan, Hendra Setiawan, Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Bagas Maulana & Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.
Indonesia's Road to Thomas Cup Final
First match: Indonesia beat Singapore 4-1
Second Match: Indonesia beat Thailand 4-1
Third Match: Indonesia beat South Korea 3-2
Quarter-final: Indonesia beat China 3-0
Semi-final: Indonesia beat Japan 3-2
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.