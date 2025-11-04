BWF Indonesia Para Badminton International 2025: Silver Medal For Abu Hubaida And Prem Kumar Ale Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar Ale secured a silver medal in men's doubles at the BWF Indonesia Para Badminton International 2025. Their journey, marked by previous victories, reflects their commitment to achieving gold in future competitions. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 19:59 [IST]

Indian para badminton athletes Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar Ale secured a silver medal in the men's doubles WH1-WH2 category at the BWF Indonesia Para Badminton International 2025. The duo, seeded second, faced Malaysia's Noor Azwan Noorlan and Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli in the final, losing with scores of 21-18, 21-18.

The Indian pair topped Group A by winning both their matches. They first defeated Australia's Martyn Ford and Grant Manzoney with scores of 21-11, 21-9. Following this, they triumphed over Thailand's Jakarin Homhual and Kittichai Rakjaingam, securing a victory with scores of 21-13, 21-12.

Path to the Final

In the semi-final round, Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar Ale faced fellow Indians Munna Khalid and Shashank Kumar. They emerged victorious with scores of 21-16, 21-13. This win set them up for the final against the top-seeded Malaysian pair Noor Azwan Noorlan and Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli.

The Malaysian team advanced to the final after receiving a bye in the semi-final due to an injury suffered by Indonesia's Supriadi and Agung Widodo. Meanwhile, Hubaida and Ale had also received a bye in the quarter-final round.

Aspiring for Gold

"It feels incredible to move one step higher on the podium this time. Prem and I have worked really hard to correct the mistakes we made at the last event, and this silver medal is a reflection of that effort. We're proud of the progress, but the goal remains gold, and we'll keep pushing until we get there," expressed Abu Hubaida.

Currently ranked World No. 3 in their category, Hubaida and Ale recently clinched a bronze medal at last month's BWF China Para Badminton International 2025. Their consistent performances have solidified their position among top wheelchair badminton pairs globally.

Profiles of Champions

Abu Hubaida hails from Lucknow and has overcome childhood polio to become a celebrated athlete. At 31 years old, he is a four-time national champion and recipient of Uttar Pradesh's prestigious Laxman Award. His achievements include gold at the 2017 Uganda Para-Badminton International and another gold at the 2024 Egypt Para-Badminton International.

Prem Kumar Ale's journey is equally inspiring. A former Indian Army soldier who sustained a spinal cord injury in 2009, he debuted internationally in 2014. Since then, he has become one of India's leading para shuttlers alongside Hubaida in wheelchair doubles events.

Their recent success at the BWF China Para Badminton International 2025 further underscores their prowess on an international level. As they continue to compete globally, their determination remains focused on achieving gold medals for India.