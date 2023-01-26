Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen reaches quarterfinals; Saina Nehwal crashes out

Sen, who lost at the same stage in the Indian Open to Rasmus Genke, had to rally from a set down against The World No. 28. Both players were evenly matched in the early exchanges and were tied at 13-all in the first game at a point. The Malaysian shuttler, however, broke free and took the lead.

The current Commonwealth Games champion, Lakshya Sen, came back strongly and completely dominated the second game to tie the match. The final match was much closer, and the Indian shuttler needed to win the final three points straight to guarantee his spot in the quarterfinals.

Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal surrenders in straight games

Saina Nehwal of India was eliminated from the women's singles competition later in the day after losing to Yue Han of China 15-21, 7-21.

Yue Han, the eighth seed in women's singles, dictated the tempo of the match from the outset, making it impossible for the Indian Olympian to gain a foothold in the contest.

