English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indonesia Open: Sindhu, Srikanth make impressive start

By Pti
Indias P V Sindhu prevailed over Japanese shuttler Aya Ohori
India's P V Sindhu prevailed over Japanese shuttler Aya Ohori

Jakarta, July 17: Top Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth made impressive starts to their campaign, progressing to the second round of the Indonesia Open with contrasting wins at the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament in Jakarta on Wednesday (July 17).

Rejuvenated after a month-long break from a hectic BWF schedule, Sindhu and Srikanth prevailed over Japanese shuttlers Aya Ohori and Kenta Nishimoto in women's and men's singles respectively.

Fifth seed Sindhu, who is looking for her first title of the season, staved off a challenge from Ohori with a 11-21 21-15 21-15 win, while eighth seed Srikanth, who had entered the finals at India Open this year, beat Nishimoto 21-14 21-13 in 38 minutes.

While Sindhu extended her stranglehold over Ohori with seventh straight victory, it was Srikanth's fifth win over Nishomoto, who had defeated the Indian only once in their six meetings.

While World No 5 Sindhu will face either Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt or Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin next, World No 9 Srikanth meets the winner of the clash between France's Brice Leverdez and Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus.

B Sai Praneeth, who had reached the Swiss Open final this year, bowed out of the competition after losing 15-21 21-13 10-21 to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent, an opponent against whom he had a 2-2 head-to-head count before the match.

More INDONESIA OPEN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue