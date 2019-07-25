English
Japan Open 2019: Sindhu, Sai Praneeth enter quarterfinals; Prannoy ousted

By
PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the Japan Open
Tokyo, July 25: PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Thursday (July 25) after a tough match against World No 20 Aya Hori that lasted 61 minutes. The World No 5 Sindhu emerged a 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 winner to book her place in the quarterfinals. Joining her in the last eight is B Sai Praneeth who defeated home boy Kanta Tsuneyama 21-13, 21-16 in straight sets.

Aya Hori started on a strong note breezing past Sindhu in the first game before the Indian made a strong comeback in the second game winning it 21-10. And Sindhu carried the momentum into the third set and won it 21-13. The game went neck-to-neck initially, but Sindhu pulled away after the half-way mark.

However, there was disappointment in other men's singles match as H.S. Prannoy, who had knocked out Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round, lost to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 9-21, 15-21 to crash out of the tournament.

In men's double event, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat China's Huang Kai Xiang and Liu Cheng 15-21, 21-11,21-19 in a match that lasted for 53 minutes to reach the last-eight stage.

Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
