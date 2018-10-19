Kidambi Srikanth stuns Lin Dan to enter Denmark open quarterfinals

The 25-year old lost the first game after the two-time Olympic champion grabbed an early lead but the Indian maintained his superiority in the second and third games to keep his title defence hopes alive. In the quarterfinals, Srikanth will face compatriot Sameer Verma.

Sameer, who had beaten World no 2 Shi Yuqi in the first round, had pulled off a big win on Thursday (October 18) defeating Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 23-21, 6-21, 22-20 in 70 minutes. In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy completed an excellent comeback to defeat world No 7 pair of So He Lee and Seung Chan Shin 18-21, 22-20, 21-18 in 61 minutes.

King Kidambi tames Super Dan!



One game down & then a brilliant come back by @srikidambi ensured #LinDan crashes out of #DenmarkOpenSuper750 Defending champion,Srikanth won the match 18-21;21-17; 21-16 to secure a QF berth & 2nd career win against the mighty Dan. #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/hASePHe89h — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 18, 2018

In the women's singles, former world number one Saina Nehwal reached the quarterfinals of the ongoing Denmark Open after defeating Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women's singles

The 28-year-old Saina registered an easy 21-15, 21-17 win over Yamaguchi to advance further in the tournament. Nehwal did not break much sweat in the match and looked much comfortable as compared to her opening round clash against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong. Making a winning start to the match, Nehwal won the opening game 21-15 as her Japanese opponent failed to put much fight in the game.

The world number two Japanese was expected to hit back strongly in the second game but this time as well Nehwal did not give much scoring opportunity to Yamaguchi resulting in a straight-game victory for the Indian. This was Saina's first win over Yamaguchi in seven matches spanning four years.