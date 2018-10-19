English

Kidambi Srikanth stuns Lin Dan to enter Denmark open quarterfinals

By
Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chinas Lin Dan in an intense match
Kidambi Srikanth defeated China's Lin Dan in an intense match

Odense, October 19: Kidambi Srikanth moved past former World No 1 Lin Dan of China 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the second round of the Denmark Open to enter men's singles quarterfinals.

The 25-year old lost the first game after the two-time Olympic champion grabbed an early lead but the Indian maintained his superiority in the second and third games to keep his title defence hopes alive. In the quarterfinals, Srikanth will face compatriot Sameer Verma.

Sameer, who had beaten World no 2 Shi Yuqi in the first round, had pulled off a big win on Thursday (October 18) defeating Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 23-21, 6-21, 22-20 in 70 minutes. In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy completed an excellent comeback to defeat world No 7 pair of So He Lee and Seung Chan Shin 18-21, 22-20, 21-18 in 61 minutes.

In the women's singles, former world number one Saina Nehwal reached the quarterfinals of the ongoing Denmark Open after defeating Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women's singles

The 28-year-old Saina registered an easy 21-15, 21-17 win over Yamaguchi to advance further in the tournament. Nehwal did not break much sweat in the match and looked much comfortable as compared to her opening round clash against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong. Making a winning start to the match, Nehwal won the opening game 21-15 as her Japanese opponent failed to put much fight in the game.

The world number two Japanese was expected to hit back strongly in the second game but this time as well Nehwal did not give much scoring opportunity to Yamaguchi resulting in a straight-game victory for the Indian. This was Saina's first win over Yamaguchi in seven matches spanning four years.

    Friday, October 19, 2018, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2018
