Korea Open: Kashyap bows out in semifinals, Indian campaign ends

Kashyap lost to World No 1 Japanese Kento Momoto in straight sets 13-21, 15-21. Kashyap did look to wear down Momoto but the Japan player was too good on the day.

In the first game, Kashyap tried to engage Momoto in some long rallies hoping the Japanese will tire but Momot busted the strategy with a straight 21-13 win.

In the second game too Kashyap tried to keep close to Momoto but eventually the champion player emerged a 21-15 winner.

Other Indians who were in the fray like world champion PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth were crashed out at various stages.

World champion Sindhu lost 7-21, 24-22, 15-21 to Beiwen Zhang of United States in her opening-round match, while London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21, 1-8 against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun when she was forced to retire due to illness.

World Championship men's singles bronze-medallist Praneeth too retired when he was trailing 9-21, 7-11 against Denmark's Anders Antonsen. After the exit of big stars, Kashyap kept India flag flying in the tournament until he met with Momoto.