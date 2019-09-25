Korea Open: Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Saina make exit; Kashyap moves ahead

Sindhu lost 7-21, 24-22, 15-21 to Beiwen Zhang of United States in a match that lasted 56 minutes while World Championships bronze-medallst Sai Praneeth was trailing 9-21 7-11 when he conceded the match to fifth-seeded Anders Antonsen of Denmark due to an unspecified injury.

After the high of winning the World Championships, Olympic silver-medallist Sindhu was knocked out of the China Open Super 1000 event by Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round last week.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old former winner here had defeated Zhang en route her World Championships gold at Basel.

The Chinese-born American prevailed over the Indian twice last year at the India Open and Denmark Open.

Saina out; Kashyap moves on

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21, 1-8 against Kim Ga Eun of South Korea when she was forced to retire.

But Parupalli Kashyap defeated Chinese Taipei's Lu Chia Hung. Kashyap won the match 21-16, 21-16.