Lakshya enter quarters, Sameer retires at French Open

Lakshya won his second round match 21-17 21-13 in 40 minutes. He will clash with either Korea's Heo Kwanghee or Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei next.

Sameer won the first game 21-16 but couldn't complete his match against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, retiring after losing the second game 12-21 due to an injury. The Indian had also retired at the Denmark Open quarterfinals last week after suffering a calf muscle injury.

Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa put up a gallant fight before losing 21-15 17-21 19-21 to second seeded Indonesian pairing of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti.

Lakshya galloped to a 13-7 lead early on but Loh reeled off seven straight points to briefly grab the lead. The Indian, however, didn't allow his opponent to ran away as he moved to a 17-16 lead and pocketed the game comfortably.

In the second game, Lakshya led 7-4 and even though Loh clawed back at 8-8, the Indian moved to 13-11 soon before shutting the door with five straight points from 16-13.