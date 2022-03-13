Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, German Open 2022 Final: Timing and Live Streaming Information

The Indian shuttler made a stunning comeback in the third and final game of the semifinal against reigning Olympic Gold medallist and World No.1 Viktor Axelsen to win the match 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 that lasted for 70 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, the Thai Vitidsarn got the better off fifth-seeded Malaysian Lee Zia Jia in straight games 21-13, 21-12 to reach the summit clash.

Sen and Vitidsarn will now meet for the seventh time in their career. In the previous six meeting, Sen has won three times and Vitidsarn has also won three times. This will be the pair's second final meeting.

Sen defeated Vitidsarn to clinch gold in Asian Junior Badminton Championships final in 2018. Sunday's match gives an opportunity for both shuttlers to claim a slight advantage heading into next week's All England Open.

Lakshya Sen stuns world No.1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen

Earlier in the tournament, Sen claimed straight games wins over Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, fourth seed Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and compatriot HS Prannoy in the opening three rounds respectively en route to the last 4 clash.

Vitidsarn, on the other hand, claimed straight games wins over India's Parupalli Kashyap and sixth seeded Indonesian Jonathan Christie in the first and second rounds respectively before rounding off with a comeback win over Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the third round.

Now, ahead of the final, we take a look at the timing and live streaming information for Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn German Open 2022 Final:

What time is Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn German Open 2022?

There will be final matches taking place on Sunday (March 13) including the men's singles final, which will start after 6:30 PM IST. The mixed doubles finals will kick off the day's schedule at 12 PM Local Time (4:30 PM IST).

When is the men's singles final scheduled to take place?

The men's singles final between Lakshya Sen and Kunlavut Vitidsarn is scheduled for the fourth match and will start after the women's doubles finals. The match may start around 7:30 PM IST (tentatively).

How to watch Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn German Open 2022 Final in India?

While there is channel live telecasting the event, fans in India can live stream the match using VOOT Select from 6:30 PM IST.