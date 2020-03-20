English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Parupalli Kashyap fumes at IOC's stance on Tokyo 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

By

Bengaluru, March 20: India's Parupalli Kashyap fumes at International Olympic Committee (IOC) statement which encouraged athletes to continue training for the Tokyo Olympics as a joke, saying it "makes no sense" as government has shut down all training centres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite growing calls to defer the Olympics, the IOC on Wednesday (March 18) said it expects the Games to begin as planned from July 24 and encouraged "all athletes to continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020 as best they can."

Kashyap, a 2014 Commonwealth Games champion and a former top 10 player, took to social media to vent his frustration at IOC.

"IOC is encouraging us to continue training .. and how? Where? Ur joking right," Kashyap wrote on his Twitter handle.

Kashyap, who is currently ranked world no 25, is in self-isolation following his return from Birmingham after participating at the All England Championship.

The SAI-Gopichand academy in Hyderabad, where Indian shuttlers train, has been shut down till March 31 to contain the virus following the directive of the Telangana state government.

"Firstly, it isn't decided yet who's Tokyo bound, next for players who have already made the cut there's no training centre open because we are following the govt rules of isolation which is necessary for the safety of all. So the statement of continuing training makes no sense."

The Olympic qualification period ends on April 28 with the top 16 players in singles making the cut for Tokyo Games.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 9000 lives and infected more than 2,00,000 people worldwide, leading to cancellation and postponement of sporting events across the globe.

Kashyap along with Saina Nehwal had recently urged the world body to freeze the ranking points and suspend all tournaments. The pair were also critical of the world body for conducting the All England Championships despite the growing COVID-19 cases in the UK.

More PARUPALLI KASHYAP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 9:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue