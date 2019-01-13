PBL 2018: Final: Live Updates: Mumbai Rockets Vs Bengaluru Raptors

Bengaluru, January 13: Mumbai Rockets and Bengaluru Raptors are set to take on each other in the final of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) Season 4 at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, here on Super Sunday (January 13).
The finalists have been assembled after nine teams clashed against each other across five venues during 29 encounters in 22 days. Finally, the two teams, Mumbai Rockets and Bengaluru Raptors will be gunning for the glory in the grand finale of yet another gripping season of badminton.
Mumbai will hope to be third time lucky after losses to the Delhi Acers and the Chennai Smashers in the first two seasons.
Unbeaten Kidambi Srikanth combined with Sai Praneeth to guide the Bengaluru Raptors to a win over the Awadhe Warriors in the first semi-final.
The Bengaluru team will hope to erase their setback from the previous season in which they lost the final narrowly to the Hyderabad Hunters.
Here are the live updates from the FINAL:
Vu leads at the break of the second game.
Vu 8⃣ - 7⃣ Shriyanshi— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
Game 2: Shriyanshi is not ready to give up easily. She's putting up a display in this game. 6-6!
Vu Thi wins the first game 15-8! Raptors' camp is looking happy at the moment.
Vu 8-6 Shriyanshi !! Vu gets back in the game, and gets back strong! She leads at the break by 2 points.
Women's Singles! Vu Thi Trang Bengaluru Raptors takes on Shriyanshi Pardeshi of Mumbai Rockets.
That's it! The captain gives Bengaluru Raptors their first win. Srikanth remains unbeaten in this season as he beats Anders Antonsen 15-7, 15-10.
Srikanth 1⃣5⃣ - 1⃣0⃣ Anders@srikidambi is still unbeaten after playing 8 matches! 🙌— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
Game 2: Srikanth leads at break!
Srikanth 8⃣ - 6⃣ Anders— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
Srikanth Takes game one 15-7 against Anders! He was simply too hot for his opponent (World No 18) to handle in the first game.
Srikanth 1⃣5⃣ - 7⃣ Anders— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
Two legends in one frame!
The Legends Pullela Gopichand and Prakash Padukone are here to grace the PBL Finals! 🙌🏻#VodafonePBL #BENvMUM pic.twitter.com/rIYOKEWrUT— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
Game 1: At midpoint, Srikanth leads 8-4 against Anders.
Srikanth 8⃣ - 4⃣ Anders— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
Game 1: Srikanth leads Anders 5-1 .
Srikanth 5⃣ - 1⃣ Anders— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
Super Match! Kidambi Srikanth (World No. 8) will take on Anders Antonsen (World No. 18). Srikanth leads Anders 1-0 in Head to Head encounters in PBL.
Mumbai take 2-0 lead over Bengaluru.
Lee Yong Dae right now! 🥳@Mumbai_Rockets_ with a 2 point lead. #VodafonePBL #BENvMUM pic.twitter.com/bhtz4qnoAT— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
Trump Game! Mumbai Rockets take the mixed doubles game 15-8, 15-14 against Bengaluru Raptors.
Ellis/Smith 1⃣4⃣ - 1⃣5⃣ Kim/Pia— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
Game 2: Ellis/Smith 13-13 Kim/Pia It's going neck and neck!
Match 2: Ellis/Smith 8- 6 Kim/Pia Raptors come back strongly at midpoint.
Ellis/Smith 8⃣ - 6⃣ Kim/Pia— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
15-8! Kim/Pia take the first game against Lauren/Marcus comfortably. Rockets start the proceedings on a positive note.
Ellis/Smith 8⃣ - 1⃣5⃣ Kim/Pia— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
1st game: At mid-point! Rockets lead Raptors 8-5!
Trump Game Starts with Mixed Doubles Game! Marcus Elis and Lauren Smith of Bengaluru Raptors are up against Mumbai Rockets' Kim Gi Jung and Pia Zebadiah.
GET SET FOR THE FINAL BATTLE! ⚔— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
Mumbai Rockets are all set for the finals!
The young Rocket Anders Antonsen expressing his thoughts after booking a spot for his team in the Final of #VodafonePBL Season 4. 👇🏻#HYDvMUM pic.twitter.com/1vQrdo47Va— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
The stage is set!
It’s time to rewrite the history books! 🔥— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2019
