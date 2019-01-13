PBL 2018: Final: Live Updates: Mumbai Rockets Vs Bengaluru Raptors

Bengaluru, January 13: Mumbai Rockets and Bengaluru Raptors are set to take on each other in the final of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) Season 4 at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, here on Super Sunday (January 13).

The finalists have been assembled after nine teams clashed against each other across five venues during 29 encounters in 22 days. Finally, the two teams, Mumbai Rockets and Bengaluru Raptors will be gunning for the glory in the grand finale of yet another gripping season of badminton.

Mumbai will hope to be third time lucky after losses to the Delhi Acers and the Chennai Smashers in the first two seasons.

Unbeaten Kidambi Srikanth combined with Sai Praneeth to guide the Bengaluru Raptors to a win over the Awadhe Warriors in the first semi-final.

The Bengaluru team will hope to erase their setback from the previous season in which they lost the final narrowly to the Hyderabad Hunters.

Here are the live updates from the FINAL: