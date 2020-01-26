English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PBL 2020: Sindhu masterclass gives Hyderabad Hunters first win

By
PV Sindhu
Sindhu looked totally in control right from the start. Images: PBL Media

Bengaluru, January 26: With her array of smashes, world champion PV Sindhu guided Hyderabad Hunters to their first win as they beat Awadhe Warriors in the Premier Badminton League 2020 at the Babu Banarasi Das Badminton Academy in Lucknow.

In a flawless display by the former champions, Sourabh Verma and the mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Vladimir Ivanov performed brilliantly to fetch wins for the Hunters.

The badminton-loving crowd at Lucknow was treated to a Republic Day special masterclass by the Hyderabad ace as the Rio Olympic silver medallist blew away Awadhe's Tanvi Lad 15-8, 15-8.

In control

In control

Sindhu looked totally in control right from the start as she sailed away to 8-1. By luring Sindhu to the net, the Warriors shuttler made an effort to prevent the world No. 6 from raining down her smashes in the second game.

She closed to within three points of her highly accomplished rival at 6-9 but Sindhu soon widened the gap between them to finish the match effortlessly.

Good atmosphere

Good atmosphere

"I am feeling really happy. The crowd was really supportive despite me playing against the home team, Awadhe Warriors," said Sindhu after her win.

"I really enjoyed the atmosphere," the world champion added.

Test of nerves

Test of nerves

Earlier, Sourabh Verma rekindled his love affair with Lucknow as he bagged a hard-fought win for Hyderabad Hunters against Awadhe's Subhankar Dey. Verma, who reached the final of the Syed Modi International at the same venue just two months ago, rebounded after losing the first game to record a gritty 14-15, 15-12, 15-10 win.

The first game was a test of nerves and stamina which Dey passed with flying colours as he edged Verma to bag the opener. Undeterred by the score, Verma brought about a change of tactics to rob Dey of his pace. By constantly slowing down the shuttle, the Hunters ace levelled the second game at 12-12 before pocketing it.

Stunning victory

Stunning victory

Buoyed by the comeback, the three-time national champion Verma raced through the decider to set up an 11-7 lead and maintained it to complete the stunning victory.

The mixed doubles match witnessed an upset of Trump as Hyderabad's Reddy and Ivanov pulled off a 15-12, 15-14 win over Awadhe's Shin Baek Cheol and Christinna Pedersen.

(Source: PBL Media)

More PV SINDHU News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: B04 1 - 0 F95
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 23:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue