PM Narendra Modi hails shuttler Lakshya Sen's spirited fight after loss in All England Open 2022 final

By Pti

New Delhi, March 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 20) hailed shuttler Lakshya Sen for putting up a spirited fight after he lost the final of the All England Open 2022, and expressed confidence that he would keep scaling new heights of success.

Sen's dream run at the All England Open Badminton Championships ended with a heartbreaking straight-game loss against world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles final, continuing India's 21-year-long agonising wait for the coveted trophy.

"Proud of you @lakshya_sen! You've shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted. "I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success," the prime minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hailed Sen's performance.

"You are second to none, @lakshya_sen. You have won a billion hearts. Congratulations for a wonderful performance. You have done India proud! My best wishes for your future endeavours," Gandhi tweeted.

Members of the Indian sports fraternity led by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, also hailed the rising shuttler for his performance at the All England Open 2022 in Birmingham, England.

"You've made every Indian incredibly proud by reaching the All-England Final, Lakshya Sen. We shall all be cheering for you tonight!" tweeted Tendulkar.

Former hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, meanwhile, tweeted: "So proud of you ⁦@lakshya_sen ⁩ and the team. Coaches Yoo Yong Sung, DK Sen and Physio Abdul. Have simply given it everything they have got."

After four days of sensational badminton, the 20-year-old Sen faltered on the cusp of history as he committed too many errors to go down 10-21 15-21 to former champion Axelsen in the summit clash.

A week ago, the youngster, who won the Indian Open held in January, had finished runners up in the German Open Super Series after defeat to Thailand's Kunvlat Vidistran.

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:13 [IST]
