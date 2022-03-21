PM Narendra Modi hails shuttler Lakshya Sen's spirited fight after loss in All England Open 2022 final

Sen's dream run at the All England Open Badminton Championships ended with a heartbreaking straight-game loss against world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles final, continuing India's 21-year-long agonising wait for the coveted trophy.

"Proud of you @lakshya_sen! You've shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted. "I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success," the prime minister said.

Proud of you @lakshya_sen! You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours. I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hailed Sen's performance.

"You are second to none, @lakshya_sen. You have won a billion hearts. Congratulations for a wonderful performance. You have done India proud! My best wishes for your future endeavours," Gandhi tweeted.

You are second to none, @lakshya_sen. You have won a billion hearts.



Congratulations for a wonderful performance. You have done India 🇮🇳 proud!



My best wishes for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/SgPhNtLPZg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 20, 2022

Members of the Indian sports fraternity led by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, also hailed the rising shuttler for his performance at the All England Open 2022 in Birmingham, England.

"You've made every Indian incredibly proud by reaching the All-England Final, Lakshya Sen. We shall all be cheering for you tonight!" tweeted Tendulkar.

You've made every Indian incredibly proud by reaching the All-England Final, Lakshya Sen.



We shall all be cheering for you tonight! 🏸 #AllEngland2022 pic.twitter.com/Pow6jiwxVp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2022

Former hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, meanwhile, tweeted: "So proud of you ⁦@lakshya_sen ⁩ and the team. Coaches Yoo Yong Sung, DK Sen and Physio Abdul. Have simply given it everything they have got."

So proud of you ⁦@lakshya_sen⁩ and the team. Coaches Yoo Yong Sung, DK Sen and Physio Abdul. Have simply given it everything they have got #AllEnglandOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/unMYLUlkGf — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) March 20, 2022

After four days of sensational badminton, the 20-year-old Sen faltered on the cusp of history as he committed too many errors to go down 10-21 15-21 to former champion Axelsen in the summit clash.

A week ago, the youngster, who won the Indian Open held in January, had finished runners up in the German Open Super Series after defeat to Thailand's Kunvlat Vidistran.